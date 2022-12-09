How Social Media Has Impacted Sports Broadcasters

“It’s a visceral connection,” he told the host of Math & Magic: Stories from the Frontiers of Marketing with Bob Pittman. “You can reach out and touch people now.”

Cowherd added that while he appreciated and enjoyed connecting with his fans through social media, he dislikes the toxic environment it sometimes creates. His social media strategy is simple, create content for his 12 platforms and hopes people like it.

“You can’t monetize my missed shots,” he said. “I think the person who puts out the most quality content over time wins and I think ours is very good.”

The broadcaster reflected on a comment made by Monday Night Football commentator and comedian Dennis Miller, who once said he didn’t read what people wrote about him. According to Cowherd, the quote went, “If it's too good I'll get cocky, if it's too bad I'll get insecure.”

However, Miller’s time on ABC existed before social media was blended into everyday life, but Cowherd pointed out how it still is applicable to modern broadcasting. A fear of online backlash has increased, causing some personalities to avoid sharing strong opinions.

“Nobody wants to be exposed or called out, but that’s never bothered me,” he said. “In a weird way it's made it easier for me.”

To Cowherd, being criticized means being relevant. He has made strong opinions his brand and isn’t afraid to share them publicly.

