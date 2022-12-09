Iggy Pop is a rock legend, but he's not afraid to give credit where credit's due when it comes to the new generation of rockers. During an interview with NME, he praised Måneskin after providing vocals for a new version of their single "I Wanna Be Your Slave."

“That’s a really strong band. [Damiano David] is an amazing singer and the bass player, [Victoria de Angelis] really handles that position well and doesn’t overplay, but on stage and in their videos, she really stays with the message, woo, she’s a firecracker," Pop said. "The Guitarist [Thomas Raggi] is smooth and powerful, somewhere north of Joe Perry. The drummer, [Ethan Torchio] is really clever, he plays rock but I get the feeling he understands there’s a wider group of people who’ve heard dance music, techno and synthetic music so he also plays some very simple four, four beats.”

“I read an interview with them that said they started out busking on the street in Rome and had to fight other groups for good positions," he added. "You can tell they have that background, that they’ve done something together where they got a little taste of poverty and obscurity, and I think that gives them a really nice edge.”

As for the collaboration, Iggy Pop had this to say: “I had a hell of a time doing that vocal, and they were very, very kind about, they were listening to each take and, you know, I got a little applause when I did something well it was just impossible. I finally asked [David], I said, ‘Did you sing all in one take?’ ‘Yeah, man, I sang it all at one take’. I was like, ‘That’s amazing’. I just couldn’t breathe that much, you know? He’s, he’s really got it, that guy.”

Måneskinare prepping their third album RUSH!, which is slated for a January 20, 2023 release.