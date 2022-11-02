Måneskin Reveal Surprising Band That Influenced Their New Album

Måneskin are prepping their third album RUSH! and gave fans a taste of what to expect last month with lead single "The Loneliest." The track is much slower than what we're used to hearing from the energetic Italian rockers, but in a recent interview with NME they explained that this actually isn't out of left field for them. They also revealed the surprising band that influenced the new collection of songs.

“People have got our aesthetic – now we’ve got to show the inside,” singer Damiano David said about why they chose to lead with this single.

“It’s a new side for our new audience, but we’ve always been playing ballads," bassist Victoria de Angelis added. "That’s always been a big part of our music, so with this one we tried to experiment a bit more with the sound. We listened to a lot of Radiohead where they work a lot with pedals.”

“I think that the inspiration we got from Radiohead was to be very focused on creating a very specific world for each song," David explained. “It’s something they do very, very well so we tried to create these amazing atmospheres. They really create an image of what you’re listening to, and that gave us inspiration.”

The band is currently on its first North American tour. RUSH! is slated for a January 20, 2023 release.