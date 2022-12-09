Jax opened up the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One in the best way, pulling out all the stops to ring in the festive night with lots of fun and even a surprise guest.

Wearing a stylish blue reflective suit and platform shoes, the American Idol alum kicked off her set with "90s Kids," a nostalgic track that shines a light on how many millennials who grew up in the 1990s are feeling today.

Jax then moved on to her cover of "Teenage Dirtbag," giving a look into Noel's perspective from the song. She then shocked the crowd by bringing Wheatus' own Brendan B. Brown out on stage for a surprise collaboration for the band's hit song. Of course, this isn't the first time Jax has knocked the cover out of the park. Earlier this year, she hit the iHeartRadio Music Festival stage for a twist on the song.