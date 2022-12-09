Jax Teams Up With Wheatus' Brendan B. Brown For 'Teenage Dirtbag' Collab
By Sarah Tate
December 10, 2022
Jax opened up the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One in the best way, pulling out all the stops to ring in the festive night with lots of fun and even a surprise guest.
Wearing a stylish blue reflective suit and platform shoes, the American Idol alum kicked off her set with "90s Kids," a nostalgic track that shines a light on how many millennials who grew up in the 1990s are feeling today.
Jax then moved on to her cover of "Teenage Dirtbag," giving a look into Noel's perspective from the song. She then shocked the crowd by bringing Wheatus' own Brendan B. Brown out on stage for a surprise collaboration for the band's hit song. Of course, this isn't the first time Jax has knocked the cover out of the park. Earlier this year, she hit the iHeartRadio Music Festival stage for a twist on the song.
She got emotional as she introduced her final song of the set, "Victoria's Secret." As a screen above the stage scrolled through various social medial platforms, she sang about how she wished she could tell her younger self and other impressionable kids to stop trying to adhere to made-up rules of how you're supposed to look.
Jax, who finished third in Season 14 of American Idol in 2015, appeared on the Elvis Duran Show earlier this week to reveal that she was crocheting special sweaters with Jingle Ball puns. She even gave a homemade sweater to fellow Jingle Ball performer Dove Cameron.
In case you missed it, or just want to relive all of the festive performances, The CW Network will broadcast this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball as an exclusive nationwide television special on December 17th at 8 p.m. ET/PT.