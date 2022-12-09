Missouri Middle School Teacher Fights Student In 'Deeply Disturbing' Video

A Missouri school district is investigating after a video of a teacher involved in a physical altercation with a student went viral.

The incident took place on Monday (December 5) at Westview Middle School in St. Louis, according to Riverview Gardens School District Superintendent Joylynn Pruitt-Adams. It's unclear what led to the fight, but the video shared to Facebook shows the teacher and student bringing each other to the ground. The teacher appears to throw multiple punches as the student grabs the teacher's hair. The school district did not identify the teacher or the student involved.

“This incident was captured in a deeply disturbing video that is circulating on news and social media,” the school district said in a letter to parents obtained by McClatchy News. “Riverview Gardens School District does not condone violence and takes violent behavior seriously.” According to Pruitt-Adams, the school district is investigating the incident and is “cooperating with local authorities.”The teacher has since been suspended, KTVI reported. At the time of this writing, it's unknown if the student is facing any disciplinary action.

“RGSD is committed to working in partnership with community and district stakeholders to ensure a safe learning environment to educating scholars in the Riverview Gardens community,” Pruitt-Adams said.