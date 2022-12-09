North Carolina Man Wins 'Game Changer' Lottery Prize In Spin-To-Win Game

A man in North Carolina will finally get the chance to go on a Caribbean cruise after scoring a huge prize in a spin-to-win lottery game.

Johnnie Bostic, of Polkville, recently entered his $10 Bigger $pin scratch-off lottery ticket into a second-chance drawing for the chance to spin the giant wheel and win a massive prize, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. The 75-year-old housekeeper was in luck as he ended up being chosen to spin the prize wheel during a live event on Tuesday (December 6).

"It's a game changer for me," he said. "I didn't even care what I hit. I was just happy to win anything."

When he finally had his time to shine, Bostic spun the wheel and landed on the $600,000 prize, a prize that was a long time coming.

"I just always felt like I would win one day," he said, adding, "I'm just happy to know my funds will be secured from now on."

After his spin, Bostic was able to take home a grand total of $426,060 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what he plans to do with his new winnings, he told lottery officials he hopes to renovate his home and take a long-awaited cruise to the Bahamas.

"I never thought the time would come where I could actually go," he said. "I feel like I deserve it after 75 years."