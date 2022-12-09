Texas Couple Wanted A Ride But Ended Up Behind Bars Instead

By Dani Medina

December 9, 2022

Photo: Hidalgo County

A couple from Texas asked a man for a ride, but ended up behind bars instead.

It all went down on July 5 in Edinburg, ValleyCentral reports. Police was dispatched to the 5700 block of Sepal Street for a reported theft. A man said he was at the Texas Inn on East Canton Road when a couple he met the night before had asked him for a ride.

"He decided to give them a ride but stopped at his residence first to get some items," arrest records say. When the man came back, however, his truck was gone. The man said the couple was still inside the car when he went inside his residence.

The suspects were eventually ID'ed as Isaias Ochoa and Norma Martinez. Martinez was arrested July 31 on a theft of property charge while Ochoa was taken into custody on November 27 on the same charge. Both are being held on $15,000 bond.

