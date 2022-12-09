Texas Man Tries To Break Into Church But Gets Instant Karma

A Texas man is behind bars after a botched burglary attempt at a church.

It all allegedly went down at St. Elizabeth's University Catholic Church in Lubbock early Friday (December 9) morning, according to KAMC. Police received a call shortly before 4 a.m. Friday about an alarm going off at the church located on Broadway near Avenue X.

At first, police thought a stabbing occurred at the church, but it turns out the suspect was cut by glass during the attempted break-in.

The Lubbock Police Department took the man into custody. At this time, his injuries and motives remain unclear.