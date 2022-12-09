Texas Man Tries To Break Into Church But Gets Instant Karma

By Dani Medina

December 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A Texas man is behind bars after a botched burglary attempt at a church.

It all allegedly went down at St. Elizabeth's University Catholic Church in Lubbock early Friday (December 9) morning, according to KAMC. Police received a call shortly before 4 a.m. Friday about an alarm going off at the church located on Broadway near Avenue X.

At first, police thought a stabbing occurred at the church, but it turns out the suspect was cut by glass during the attempted break-in.

The Lubbock Police Department took the man into custody. At this time, his injuries and motives remain unclear.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.