Naked Texas Man Breaks Into Church, Fights With Police

By Dani Medina

August 23, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A naked man allegedly broke into a Texas church over the weekend.

Police were alerted to a reported break-in at the Clear Creek Community Church in League City around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday (August 21), according to FOX 26. A witness said they saw someone break into the church and police found a broken glass door upon arrival.

Inside, police found the suspect — a man who wasn't wearing any clothes.

When police tried to take him into custody, a struggle ensued and officials used a stun gun to apprehend him. John Griffith, League City Police Department spokesperson, said police believe the suspect was under the influence of drugs. The man was taken in an ambulance to be evaluated and treated.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.