Naked Texas Man Breaks Into Church, Fights With Police

A naked man allegedly broke into a Texas church over the weekend.

Police were alerted to a reported break-in at the Clear Creek Community Church in League City around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday (August 21), according to FOX 26. A witness said they saw someone break into the church and police found a broken glass door upon arrival.

Inside, police found the suspect — a man who wasn't wearing any clothes.

When police tried to take him into custody, a struggle ensued and officials used a stun gun to apprehend him. John Griffith, League City Police Department spokesperson, said police believe the suspect was under the influence of drugs. The man was taken in an ambulance to be evaluated and treated.