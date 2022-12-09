This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In Tennessee

Whether you prefer your pastry sweet or savory, alongside a morning cup of coffee or as an afternoon pick-me-up, the flaky, flavorful treats are always a nice addition to any day. Yelp searched for restaurants and bakeries serving up the best pastries around the country, compiling a list of the best pastries in each state. According to the site:

"From coffee shops to patisseries, there's so many local businesses where you can find your favorite pastry. Whatever it is you're craving, we've rounded up the best spots to get pastries."

To determine the list, Yelp identified restaurants with a large concentration of of reviews mentioning "pastry" and "pastries" and ranked the choices based on several factors, including total number and ratings of the reviews. All businesses were listed as open as of October 31, 2022.

So which bakery in Tennessee has the best pastries in the state?

Brightside Bakeshop

With 5 out of 5 stars and nearly 70 reviews on Yelp, Nashville's Brightside Bakeshop serves the best pastries in the state. Some popular treats include croissants, with flavors like almond and churro, the sunshine roll, the caramel pecan sticky bun and peanut butter banana cinnaroll, and many more. One reviewer wrote that they were "greeted with a plethora of baked goods to look at and drool over" when they stopped by.

Brightside Bakeshop has two locations, one in East Nashville and the other in West Nashville. Check out the website to learn more and to see its list of delectable pastries.

Check out Yelp's full list to see all the best pastries around the country.