This Texas Town Sentenced The Grinch To Community Service

One Texas town has sentenced the Grinch to community service spreading holiday cheer. KXAN reported that the City of Kyle has made sure the Grinch serves his time for trying to steal Christmas.

The City of Kyle wrote on Twitter:

"Breaking News: Kyle residents can expect to see the Grinch at Santa Rides in Kyle from Dec. 13-15 this year, after the Kyle City Council sentenced him to serve his last community service hours spreading Holiday cheer. #KyleTX #GrinchWatch"

The city also posted a video showing the Grinch walking into the court room. "We see that you served part of your community service hours at Santa's arrival last week. However, we would like for you to finish your community service hours by spreading holiday cheer at Santa Rides in Kyle December 13th through the 15th," the video states.

Check it all out below: