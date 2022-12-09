What You Need To Know About The Oyster Recall In Texas

By Dani Medina

December 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A Galveston Bay harvesting area has been closed after oysters were linked to dozens of illnesses. Here's what you need to know:

What oyster harvest area has been closed?

The Texas Department of State Health Services said the TX 1 harvest area in southeastern Galveston Bay has been closed as of Wednesday (December 7).

What oysters have been recalled?

This recall affects oysters in the shell and shucked oysters harvested in TX 1 between November 17 and December 7.

What should I do if I purchased oysters?

If you purchased oysters between November 17 and December 7, check the packaging to make sure they weren't harvested in TX 1.

What kind of illness are people reporting?

More than 40 people have reported getting sick with a gastrointestinal illness as a result of oysters from this area of Galveston Bay.

What are some of the reported symptoms?

Reported symptoms include:

  • Fever
  • Nausea
  • Diarrhea
  • Vomiting
  • Abdominal cramps
  • Chills
  • Headaches

No hospitalizations have been reported as of Friday. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, contact your doctor and inform them of a possible exposure to oysters.

What happens next?

State officials will continue to test water samples from TX 1 to determine when the area can reopen for oyster harvesting.

Source: ABC 13

