Wisconsin School Closes After Spiders Bite Student, Faculty

Wilson Middle School located in Manitowoc County was closed on Friday morning after a student and teacher were both bitten by a spider. According to Fox11, all classes for the day were canceled with plans to reopen on Monday. Exterminators were called, and the school was treated with pesticides following the incident.

Fox11 detailed that a note was posted on the doors of the school that let visitors know of the extermination services. The student who was bitten by the spider was not sent to the hospital. The bite was "itchy and swollen" despite the student quickly brushing off the spider. The teacher had to receive medical attention after enduring the bite. The spiders in question were identified as "yellow sac spiders." Fox11 mentioned that these insects were found in several classrooms but were mainly crawling around one side of the building.

Wilson Middle School principal Cory Erlandson sent a letter to parents and school staff informing them of the incident and extermination.

"Yellow sac spider bites are not lethal but they can be very painful at the outset and resemble an allergic reaction," the letter read. There were no other students or faculty members bitten by the spiders before the extermination occurred.