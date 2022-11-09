Wisconsin Nurse Amputates Patient's Foot To Display In Family's Shop

A Wisconsin nurse is being charged for "physically abusing" an elderly patient by amputating their foot to put on display at her family's taxidermy shop. According to Fox News, 38-year-old Mary K. Brown amputated the dying patients foot "without permission." She told coworkers at Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center of her plans to keep the foot, and put it on display in the taxidermy shop with a sign saying, "wear your boots kids!"

Fox News mentioned that the 62-year-old patient that Brown was assigned to take care of suffered from frostbite in both feet due to the lack of heat in his home. ABC18 detailed that in addition to the doctor, the patient did not sign off on his foot being amputated. Police reported the patient confiding in another nurse after his foot was amputated stating that he "felt everything during it," and that the procedure was very painful.

CEO of Spring Valley Senior Living Heath Center Kevin Larson told ABC18 that Brown is no longer employed at the establishment. ABC18 noted Brown telling police that she amputated the patients foot to make him more comfortable. Brown was charged with two felonies and is to appear in court on December 6th as the investigation continues.