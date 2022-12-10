'Significant Storm' With High Winds, Heavy Snow Expected For Western US

A "significant winter storm" is expected to hit the Western region of the United States in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service (h/t NBC News).

"A significant storm will bring high winds and heavy precipitation, including mountain snow, to portions of the western U.S. this weekend," the National Weather Service announced in a tweet shared on its verified account Saturday (December 10). "Extremely dangerous travel is expected through passes. Confidence is increasing that this storm will then impact the central U.S. next week."

The Sierra Nevada region is expected to get more than 5 feet of snow, which will result in "extremely dangerous travel, especially across mountain passes," the agency said.