Arctic Monkeys Open Up About Possibility Of Writing 'Bond' Theme

Back in 2011, Alex Turner expressed interest in writing the theme song for a James Bond movie. Arctic Monkeys recently released their cinematic new album The Car. Could it be practice for contributing to the Bond canon? NME asked what the possibility of that would be during a recent interview with drummer Matt Helders.

“I’m sure it’s something we would still be interested in, but I don’t think it’s officially been proposed," he admitted. "However, it is almost like Alex is already writing Bond themes, there just ain’t a film that’s been made and is ready [for his songs] yet! But I would say that he’s definitely got a Bond theme in him.”

Arctic Monkeys plan to hit the road next year in support of the new album. Check out a full list of North American tour dates below.

Arctic Monkeys 2023 North American Tour Dates

August 25, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

August 26, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

August 27, 2023 - Chicago, IL - United Center

August 29, 2023 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 30, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

September 1, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

September 2, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

September 3, 2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

September 5, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

September 7, 2023 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 8, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

September 9, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

September 11, 2023 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 12, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

September 13, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

September 15, 2023 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

September 16, 2023 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

September 18, 2023 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 19, 2023 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 20, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

September 22, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

September 23, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

September 24, 2023 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

September 26, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

September 27, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

September 29, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum

September 30, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum