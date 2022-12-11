Arctic Monkeys Open Up About Possibility Of Writing 'Bond' Theme
By Katrina Nattress
December 11, 2022
Back in 2011, Alex Turner expressed interest in writing the theme song for a James Bond movie. Arctic Monkeys recently released their cinematic new album The Car. Could it be practice for contributing to the Bond canon? NME asked what the possibility of that would be during a recent interview with drummer Matt Helders.
“I’m sure it’s something we would still be interested in, but I don’t think it’s officially been proposed," he admitted. "However, it is almost like Alex is already writing Bond themes, there just ain’t a film that’s been made and is ready [for his songs] yet! But I would say that he’s definitely got a Bond theme in him.”
Arctic Monkeys plan to hit the road next year in support of the new album. Check out a full list of North American tour dates below.
Arctic Monkeys 2023 North American Tour Dates
August 25, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
August 26, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
August 27, 2023 - Chicago, IL - United Center
August 29, 2023 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
August 30, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
September 1, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
September 2, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
September 3, 2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
September 5, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann
September 7, 2023 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
September 8, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
September 9, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
September 11, 2023 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
September 12, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
September 13, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
September 15, 2023 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
September 16, 2023 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
September 18, 2023 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 19, 2023 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 20, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
September 22, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
September 23, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum
September 24, 2023 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
September 26, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
September 27, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
September 29, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum
September 30, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum