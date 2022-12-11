WATCH: Patti LaBelle Rushed Offstage Following Bomb Threat At Concert Venue
By Taylor Linzinmeir
December 11, 2022
Patti LaBelle was taken offstage by security in the middle of her show last night (December 10) following a reported "bomb threat."
The incident happened at LaBelle's concert at Milwaukee's Riverside Theater. In a fan-recorded video, 78-year-old LaBelle can be seen casually taking to the crowd with a bouquet of roses in her hands when two security guards in all-black suits took to the stage. When they grabbed LaBelle from behind, she turned to the men and said, "Wait, hold up!" One of them then whispered something in her ear, and the message quickly changed the singer's demeanor. She dropped the bouquet and left the stage, her band swifty following her. LaBelle's exit set the crowd in an uproar.
Many began screaming loudly towards the stage as other expressed confusion to one another. Attendees stood on the sidewalk outside the venue, spilling out into the street, waiting to see if and when they'd be allowed to go back inside.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the audience was "safely evacuated" from the concert venue and the investigation is "fluid and ongoing." At the time of this writing, authorities have not provided any more information regarding the information, including who made the threat or why.
NEW: Message from @MilwaukeePolice regarding a bomb threat at the Patti LaBelle concert at the Riverside theater. pic.twitter.com/LGZyCsfAiD— Drake Bentley (@DrakeBentleyMJS) December 11, 2022