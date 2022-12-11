WATCH: Patti LaBelle Rushed Offstage Following Bomb Threat At Concert Venue

Patti LaBelle was taken offstage by security in the middle of her show last night (December 10) following a reported "bomb threat."

The incident happened at LaBelle's concert at Milwaukee's Riverside Theater. In a fan-recorded video, 78-year-old LaBelle can be seen casually taking to the crowd with a bouquet of roses in her hands when two security guards in all-black suits took to the stage. When they grabbed LaBelle from behind, she turned to the men and said, "Wait, hold up!" One of them then whispered something in her ear, and the message quickly changed the singer's demeanor. She dropped the bouquet and left the stage, her band swifty following her. LaBelle's exit set the crowd in an uproar.