Yeah Yeah Yeahs Drop Out Of 'SNL' Due To Guitarist's Severe Illness

Yeah Yeah Yeahs were supposed to help Saturday Night Live wrap up 2022 as the musical guest for the show's last episode of the year on December 17, but unfortunately the band had to drop out as guitarist Nick Zinner is recovering from pneumonia.

“As many fans know Nick has had pneumonia over the past month and it’s been an up and down recovery process,” YYYs wrote in a statement shared to social media. “The band’s full priority is supporting through a full recovery…”

“It’s been a tough week, and it’s been a tough year on the health front for us alongside so many artists who are committed to connecting with audiences amidst a pandemic,” they continued. “We send our love to our fans and supporters, thank you for your understanding and well wishes, it means the world to us. Wishing you a healthy and happy rest of 2022, we’re looking forward to a strong return in 2023.”

Earlier this year, YYYs shared their first new music in nearly a decade.

Lizzo will be replacing YYYs as SNL's musical guest next week, marking her third appearance on the show. Her latest was in April of this year, where she served as both musical guest and host.