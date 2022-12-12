1 Colorado City Ranks Among The 20 Best Cities In America

It's hard to settle on a place to live in the United States. There are plenty of metro cities with their own unique cultures, identity, perks, and benefits. That's not including any nearby communities and suburbs that spice up the city life there.

That's why Clever dove into data to determine the best cities in the country. According to the study, one Colorado city broke into the Top 20: Denver! Researchers also say the Mile High City is one of the best places to live and one of the top food cities. Funny enough, it's the No. 1 destination for marijuana lovers.

Oklahoma City claimed the crown as the best city in the nation. The study states, "Our No. 1 overall metro, Oklahoma City, earned its spot by not only being No. 1 in our Best Ice Cream Cities study but also performing reasonably well across the board. Also known as 'The Big Friendly,' OKC earned the No. 2 spot in our Rent Prices vs. Income study due to its affordability."

Here are 2022's top 20 best cities in America, according to Clever:

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Raleigh, North Carolina Hartford, Connecticut Kansas City, Missouri Indianapolis, Indiana Milwaukee, Wisconsin Cincinnati, Ohio Providence, Rhode Island Richmond, Virginia Portland, Oregon Salt Lake City, Utah Columbus, Ohio Denver, Colorado San Jose, California Austin, Texas Las Vegas, Nevada Cleveland, Ohio St. Louis, Missouri Nashville, Tennessee Orlando, Florida

Check out the full list and study on Clever's website.