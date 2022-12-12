3 Texas Cities Among Top 10 'Grinchiest' Cities In America

The holiday season is in full swing, but some people just can't seem to get in the Christmas spirit this year.

Finance Buzz determined which US cities are the "grinchiest" this holiday season. The website states, "While more than 90% of Americans celebrate the Christmas holiday, not everyone is happy about it. Between cold temperatures, early sunsets, and holiday shopping stress, there are plenty of people who feel a bit Grinchy this time of year."

According to the study, three Texas cities made it into the top 10 grinchiest cities this year. San Antonio came in at number three, followed by Dallas at number seven and Houston at number 10. Texas had the most cities pop up in the top 10.

Here are the top 10 grinchiest cities in America, according to Finance Buzz:

New York, NY Los Angeles, CA San Antonio, TX Chicago, IL Memphis, TN Phoenix, AZ Dallas, TX Columbus, OH Oklahoma City, OK Houston, TX

Check out the full list of the grinchiest US cities on Finance Buzz's website.