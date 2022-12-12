Bam Margera Gives Health Update After Getting Hospitalized
By Katrina Nattress
December 12, 2022
Last week, news broke that Bam Margera had been hospitalized and placed on a ventilator in San Diego after battling a severe case of pneumonia and testing positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, the former Jackass and Viva La Bam star is now on the mend.
Over the weekend, his family confirmed that he was in the hospital in a statement on his social media that read: "Bam was recently hospitalized. Fortunately, he is now testing negative for COVID and receiving care for pneumonia. Bam is on the road to recovery and thankfully will be discharged soon. We ask and thank you for your positive prayers."
The following day, Bam gave fans another good update, revealing he was out of the hospital. "I’m out!" he wrote alongside a photo of himself and a friend. "Thank you to my friends, family and you for the love, support and prayers."
See his Instagram post below.
Earlier this year, Margera celebrated one year of substance abuse treatment after he was required to attend rehab following his dismissal from Jackass Forever due to a failed drug test. Unfortunately, it's been downhill from there. The 42-year-old has been in and out of rehab facilities since June and was reported missing after fleeing from a Florida center twice in one month. In September, he was seen leaving a bar just hours after exiting rehab.
Since his health issues began, fans started the "Free Bam" movement, believing he had been placed under conservatorship. His family addressed the conspiracy theory in an Instagram statement over the summer, writing: “The ‘Free Bam’ movement has caused confusion and threat to Bam and our families. We kindly ask you to respect the process and our family.”