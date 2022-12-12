Bam Margera Gives Health Update After Getting Hospitalized

Last week, news broke that Bam Margera had been hospitalized and placed on a ventilator in San Diego after battling a severe case of pneumonia and testing positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, the former Jackass and Viva La Bam star is now on the mend.

Over the weekend, his family confirmed that he was in the hospital in a statement on his social media that read: "Bam was recently hospitalized. Fortunately, he is now testing negative for COVID and receiving care for pneumonia. Bam is on the road to recovery and thankfully will be discharged soon. We ask and thank you for your positive prayers."

The following day, Bam gave fans another good update, revealing he was out of the hospital. "I’m out!" he wrote alongside a photo of himself and a friend. "Thank you to my friends, family and you for the love, support and prayers."

See his Instagram post below.