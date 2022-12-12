This Company Makes A Candle That Smells Just Like Texas

What do you think a Texas-scented candle would smell like? Barbecue? Livestock? Dr. Pepper?

There's one candle company that set out to make the perfect Texas smell. The CW 33 reported that the company, called 50 States of Beauty, makes cool pennants, candles, and more.

So what do you think the Texas candle smells like?

According to the company's website, their Texas Rio Grande Candle contains notes of fresh herbs, wood grain, and lavish leather. The website states, "This candle will transport you to Big Bend National park along the Rio Grande river. Feels like smelling the outdoors while riding horseback and taking in one of Texas' most breathtaking landscapes."

The candle is $28 and comes in an 8 ounce amber jar. The candle has a 40 to 50 hour burn time and is hand-poured in the USA.

If you order the candle and decide the scent isn't exactly what you're looking for, the company has a 30 day return policy.

You can order a Texas-scented candle on the 50 States of Beauty website.