Dallas Cowboys Sign Former Pro Bowl Receiver

By Jason Hall

December 12, 2022

NFL: OCT 16 Cowboys at Eagles
Photo: Getty Images

Free agent wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has signed with the Dallas Cowboys, the team announced on Monday (December 12).

"The @dallascowboys signed free agent WR T.Y. Hilton on Monday," the Dallas Cowboys Public Relations verified Twitter account announced.

Hilton, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, spent his entire career with the Indianapolis Colts before going unsigned in free agency this offseason.

The Miami native was selected by Indianapolis at No. 92 overall in the third-round of the 2012 NFL Draft and ranks third behind only Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne in career receptions (631) and receiving yards (9,691) in Colts franchise history.

Hilton led the NFL in receiving yards (1,448) during the 2016 season, earning his third of four consecutive Pro Bowl selections.

The signing comes amid Dallas' reported interest in acquiring free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Last week, ESPN's Ed Werder reported that the Cowboys "have concerns" after Beckham's physical showed that his recovery from a torn left ACL "has not progressed enough to ensure he would play before mid-January and possibility exists signing him would have no benefit until 2023 season."

Beckham had previously said "it's a good possibility" when asked ESPN's Tim MacMahon about the Dallas Cowboys' chances of signing him during his two-day visit with the team.

The 30-year-old had previously visited the Buffalo Bills and the New York Giants, his original NFL team, following reports that he'd narrowed down his free agency options.

