Dallas Cowboys Sign Former Pro Bowl Receiver

Free agent wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has signed with the Dallas Cowboys, the team announced on Monday (December 12).

"The @dallascowboys signed free agent WR T.Y. Hilton on Monday," the Dallas Cowboys Public Relations verified Twitter account announced.

Hilton, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, spent his entire career with the Indianapolis Colts before going unsigned in free agency this offseason.

The Miami native was selected by Indianapolis at No. 92 overall in the third-round of the 2012 NFL Draft and ranks third behind only Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne in career receptions (631) and receiving yards (9,691) in Colts franchise history.

Hilton led the NFL in receiving yards (1,448) during the 2016 season, earning his third of four consecutive Pro Bowl selections.