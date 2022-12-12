Elderly Woman Struck, Killed By Car While Waiting In Patient Pick-Up Area

A 69-year-old Massachusetts woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while waiting in the patient pick-up area of a Salem doctor's office last week, Boston.com reported on Monday (December 12).

The woman, identified as Karen Raffa, of Beverly, was experiencing "significant" injuries to her leg and wrist when located by responding police officers at Highland Avenue at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday (December 9).

Raffa was initially reported to be in stable condition, but later succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as an 87-year-old woman from Peabody, was present when officers arrived at the scene and later taken to Salem Hospital for evaluation.

Authorities are refraining from publicly identifying the woman until a decision is made regarding whether she will face charges in relation to the fatal crash, which is being investigated by both the Salem Police Department and Essex County District Attorney's Office.

An obituary published by Salem News said Raffa died "from traumatic injuries sustained in a tragic accident" and described her as "a dedicated and adoring Mother, an amazing Nana, a loving Aunt, a supportive and loving friend to all and [her husband' Frank's best friend."