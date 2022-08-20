Elderly Woman Drove SUV Through Second Floor Of Mall

By Jason Hall

August 20, 2022

Photo: Braintree Police Department

An elderly woman drove her SUV "about 60 yards" through the second floor of a suburban Boston mall earlier this week, authorities confirmed.

The Braintree Police Department shared a photo of the "late model Lincoln MKX" stopped inside South Shore Plaza in a press release shared on their verified Facebook account Thursday (August 18) afternoon.

The department said the woman entered from the south garage and crossed over a pedestrian bridge before entering through the mall's automatic opened doors.

"Due to a recent accident, one of the safety bollards was missing in front of the entrance," the Braintree Police Department said in their press release. "The mall sensor doors opened, allowing the vehicle to travel inside. The driver slowly entered the mall and took a left, where she travelled about 60 yards down the main corridor on the second level."

PRESS RELEASE- Vehicle Driven Inside South Shore Plaza 8/18/2022: On Thursday, August 18th at 11:45 AM, Braintree...

Posted by Braintree Police Department on Thursday, August 18, 2022

Responding officers found the woman sitting in the driver's seat and talking to bystanders when they arrived at the scene.

The driver was evaluated by police and a mental health clinician at the scene before being transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The vehicle experienced minor damage after knocking over a planter and other various items. No injuries were reported in relation to the incident.

No charges have been filed against the woman at this time, however, Braintree Police requested "an Immediate Threat License Suspension from the Registry of Motor Vehicles."

