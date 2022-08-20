Elderly Woman Drove SUV Through Second Floor Of Mall

An elderly woman drove her SUV "about 60 yards" through the second floor of a suburban Boston mall earlier this week, authorities confirmed.

The Braintree Police Department shared a photo of the "late model Lincoln MKX" stopped inside South Shore Plaza in a press release shared on their verified Facebook account Thursday (August 18) afternoon.

The department said the woman entered from the south garage and crossed over a pedestrian bridge before entering through the mall's automatic opened doors.

"Due to a recent accident, one of the safety bollards was missing in front of the entrance," the Braintree Police Department said in their press release. "The mall sensor doors opened, allowing the vehicle to travel inside. The driver slowly entered the mall and took a left, where she travelled about 60 yards down the main corridor on the second level."