Father Of Slain College Student Slams Police As Investigation Drags On

By Bill Galluccio

December 12, 2022

US-NEWS-IDAHO-SLAIN-STUDENTS-NEIGHBORS-1-ID
Photo: Tribune News Service

The father of one of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered last month is frustrated with the slow pace of the investigation.

Steven Goncalves told Fox News that after receiving almost no information from the Moscow Police Department or the FBI, he went out to seek his own answers.

Goncalves said he paid for a copy of the autopsy report for his daughter, Kaylee, who was stabbed to death in her off-campus home along with Madison MogenXana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.

What he learned about his daughter's death was shocking.

"[Coronor Cathy Mabbutt] says, sir, I don't think stabs is the right word, it was like tears, like this was a strong weapon, not like a stab," Goncalves said, recalling his conversation with Mabbutt.

"She said these were big open gouges. She said it was quick. These weren't something where you were going to be able to call 911. They were not going to slowly bleed out," he added.

Officials have yet to identify a suspect or determine a motive for the brutal killings. That lack of information has left the community on edge over concerns that the killer is still at-large.

Goncalves, who recently hired a lawyer, blasted authorities for not providing more information about the ongoing investigation.

"I got outraged by them not just coming out and saying this was a woman or a man because they should know by the amount of strength it took to deliver the injuries," he said. "They're just being cowards. There are girls walking around the street right now that deserve to know. They should be looking out for a sadistic male."

