Former UCF Tight End Jake Hescock Dead At 25
By Jason Hall
December 12, 2022
Former UCF tight end Jake Hescock died Sunday (December 11) at the age of 25, days after suffering cardiac arrest, according to his family.
Heckcock's cousin, Lisa Walz Mlynarczyk, confirmed that Hescock collapsed during a jog and was given CPR before being brought to a hospital, where he was put on life support.
“It is with a heavy heart that I have to say my cousin Jake has passed on, may he Rest in Peace and forever shine his bright soul down upon us,” Walz Mlynarczyk wrote via Yahoo Sports.
Hescock appeared in all 12 regular season games for the Knights during his redshirt senior season in 2021, which included making three starts at tight end.
"We’re heartbroken to hear of Jake’s passing. He was an incredible person, who embodied what it means to be a UCF Knight," UCF coach Gus Malzahn wrote on his verified Twitter account. "Everyone who knew Jake loved him and he was a blessing to coach.He will be greatly missed. Kristi and I’s prayers are with his whole family."
We’re heartbroken to hear of Jake’s passing. He was an incredible person, who embodied what it means to be a UCF Knight. Everyone who knew Jake loved him and he was a blessing to coach.He will be greatly missed. Kristi and I’s prayers are with his whole family. pic.twitter.com/xaCUlpitbC— Coach Gus Malzahn (@CoachGusMalzahn) December 11, 2022
The Connecticut native initially began his collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin, before transferring to UCF in 2017.
Saddened to learn of the passing of former Badger Jake Hescock. Taken from us too soon. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.❤️ https://t.co/dzj4ZqsjTP— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 11, 2022
"Saddened to learn of the passing of former Badger Jake Hescock," Wisconsin Football's verified account wrote. "Taken from us too soon. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."