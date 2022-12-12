Former UCF Tight End Jake Hescock Dead At 25

Former UCF tight end Jake Hescock died Sunday (December 11) at the age of 25, days after suffering cardiac arrest, according to his family.

Heckcock's cousin, Lisa Walz Mlynarczyk, confirmed that Hescock collapsed during a jog and was given CPR before being brought to a hospital, where he was put on life support.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have to say my cousin Jake has passed on, may he Rest in Peace and forever shine his bright soul down upon us,” Walz Mlynarczyk wrote via Yahoo Sports.

Hescock appeared in all 12 regular season games for the Knights during his redshirt senior season in 2021, which included making three starts at tight end.

"We’re heartbroken to hear of Jake’s passing. He was an incredible person, who embodied what it means to be a UCF Knight," UCF coach Gus Malzahn wrote on his verified Twitter account. "Everyone who knew Jake loved him and he was a blessing to coach.He will be greatly missed. Kristi and I’s prayers are with his whole family."