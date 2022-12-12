Two Georgia Cities Named Among 'Most Obese' In America

By Logan DeLoye

December 12, 2022

The new year is just around the corner as many Americans begin to improve their lifestyles for a greater sense of wellbeing, and a fresh start. Some cities across the country prioritize healthy food options and fitness opportunities more than others, and there is data to prove it.

According to a list compiled by Wallethub, the most obese city in all of Georgia is Augusta. This city ranks 9th on a list of the most obese cities in the entire country. Atlanta also made the list, ranking as the 48th most obese city.

Here is what Wallethub had to say about compiling the data to discover the most obese cities in America:

"In order to determine the fattest cities in America, WalletHub compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas across three key dimensions: 1) Obesity & Overweight, 2) Health Consequences and 3) Food & Fitness. We evaluated those dimensions using 19 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the “fattest.” Data for metrics marked with an asterisk (*) were available only at the state level. We then determined each metro area’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample."

For a continued list of the most obese cities visit wallethub.com.

