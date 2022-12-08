Georgia Mother Receives 'Disturbing' Text Message From Missing Daughter

15-year-old Junia Mayfield went missing on December 3rd after dropping her one-year-old child, Amoni, off at her father's house and going to a party. According to WSB-TV, a "bizarre and disturbing" message was sent from Junia's phone to her mother Keisha Mayfield days after Junia went missing. Keisha mentioned that the text message that she received sounded nothing like her daughter.

“In this world we live in, she could have run into the wrong person,” Keisha told WSB-TV. She also shared the text that was sent from her daughters phone.

“That house got me depressed and sad. I can’t be there. I need some time to breath(e). Just letting (you know) I’m ok and Amoni good. I’m (going to) kill myself before I step foot in (that) house again, so either way when you see me I’m (going to) be dead or (just) in jail,” the text message read.

WSB-TV mentioned that Keisha called the number immediately after receiving the message but it had since been disconnected. The last place that anyone saw Junia was outside of the party on Saturday night. She was seen getting into a car and could "barely walk."

DeKalb County Police are asking anyone with information regarding Junia's whereabouts to contact them immediately.