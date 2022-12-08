Georgia Mother Receives 'Disturbing' Text Message From Missing Daughter

By Logan DeLoye

December 8, 2022

African American woman received a shocking text message.
Photo: Getty Images

15-year-old Junia Mayfield went missing on December 3rd after dropping her one-year-old child, Amoni, off at her father's house and going to a party. According to WSB-TV, a "bizarre and disturbing" message was sent from Junia's phone to her mother Keisha Mayfield days after Junia went missing. Keisha mentioned that the text message that she received sounded nothing like her daughter.

“In this world we live in, she could have run into the wrong person,” Keisha told WSB-TV. She also shared the text that was sent from her daughters phone.

“That house got me depressed and sad. I can’t be there. I need some time to breath(e). Just letting (you know) I’m ok and Amoni good. I’m (going to) kill myself before I step foot in (that) house again, so either way when you see me I’m (going to) be dead or (just) in jail,” the text message read.

WSB-TV mentioned that Keisha called the number immediately after receiving the message but it had since been disconnected. The last place that anyone saw Junia was outside of the party on Saturday night. She was seen getting into a car and could "barely walk."

DeKalb County Police are asking anyone with information regarding Junia's whereabouts to contact them immediately.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.