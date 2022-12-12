Janet Jackson Promises New Music After Announcing 2023 Tour With Ludacris

“I’m going back on tour and, yes, we will be together again,” Jackson said with a grin. "Yes, there will be new music."



So far, there's no indication on when the new music will arrive. According to a press release, the tour will focus on the 50th anniversary of Jackson's epic journey in the music industry. The tour will feature plenty of her hits over the past few decades but will center around two of her stand-out albums, Janet (1993) and The Velvet Rope (1997). The together Again Tour will be her first round of concerts since she embarked on her 2019 tour that celebrated the 30th anniversary of her Rhythm Nation 1814 album.



Pre-sale tickets will be available on Tuesday, December 13 at 11 a.m. while general sales will begin this Friday at 11 a.m. See the full schedule below.

