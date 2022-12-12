Janet Jackson Promises New Music After Announcing 2023 Tour With Ludacris
By Tony M. Centeno
December 12, 2022
Janet Jackson plans to make a massive comeback in 2023.
On Monday, December 12, Jackson went live on Instagram to announce her upcoming tour. The Together Again Tour will begin in April 2023 in Hollywood, Fla. the 33-city tour will continue to hit major cities across the U.S. like Atlanta, Memphis, New York City, Detroit, Dallas and more until she closes out of the show towards the end of June in Seattle. Ludacris will serve as her special guest throughout the tour. During her announcement, the multi-platinum selling singer also confirmed that new music is on the way.
“I’m going back on tour and, yes, we will be together again,” Jackson said with a grin. "Yes, there will be new music."
So far, there's no indication on when the new music will arrive. According to a press release, the tour will focus on the 50th anniversary of Jackson's epic journey in the music industry. The tour will feature plenty of her hits over the past few decades but will center around two of her stand-out albums, Janet (1993) and The Velvet Rope (1997). The together Again Tour will be her first round of concerts since she embarked on her 2019 tour that celebrated the 30th anniversary of her Rhythm Nation 1814 album.
Pre-sale tickets will be available on Tuesday, December 13 at 11 a.m. while general sales will begin this Friday at 11 a.m. See the full schedule below.
Janet Jackson's 2023 Together Again Tour Dates:
April 14 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
April 19 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
April 21 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
April 22 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena
April 25 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
April 27 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
April 29 — Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
April 30 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
May 2 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
May 4 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
May 6 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
May 9 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
May 12 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
May 13 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
May 14 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
May 19 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
May 20 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
May 23 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
May 24 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
May 26 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
May 27 — Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago
May 28 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
May 30 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
June 2 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
June 3 — Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 4 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
June 7 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 9 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
June 10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
June 11 — San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 16 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 20 — Portland, ME @ Moda Center
June 21 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena