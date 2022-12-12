Ariana Grande had the honor of interviewing her 'queen' Jennifer Coolidge. The singer sat down with the iconic comedic actress for Entertainment Weekly's 2022 Entertainers of the Year.

"First of all, I want to congratulate you on Entertainment Weekly's Entertainer of the Year," Grande started out the conversation. "This is so exciting, and beyond deserved. You've been my Entertainer of the Year since 1999, every year."

The interview had many sweet moments including Coolidge crediting Grande for kick-starting her career again with the "Thank U, Next" music video in 2018.

Coolidge told the pop star, "But I'm curious if you know that when people ask about how my life has changed… Yes, I got to do White Lotus, but I think it really started with you asking me to be in the "Thank u, next" video. I mean, from there I got Promising Young Woman, and this whole thing. You were sort of the instigator. I really believe that. I think if you hadn't put me in "Thank u, next," and done that imitation, I don't think I would be here where I am."