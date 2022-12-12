Jennifer Coolidge Thanks Ariana Grande For 'Instigating' Career Resurgence
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 12, 2022
Ariana Grande had the honor of interviewing her 'queen' Jennifer Coolidge. The singer sat down with the iconic comedic actress for Entertainment Weekly's 2022 Entertainers of the Year.
"First of all, I want to congratulate you on Entertainment Weekly's Entertainer of the Year," Grande started out the conversation. "This is so exciting, and beyond deserved. You've been my Entertainer of the Year since 1999, every year."
The interview had many sweet moments including Coolidge crediting Grande for kick-starting her career again with the "Thank U, Next" music video in 2018.
Coolidge told the pop star, "But I'm curious if you know that when people ask about how my life has changed… Yes, I got to do White Lotus, but I think it really started with you asking me to be in the "Thank u, next" video. I mean, from there I got Promising Young Woman, and this whole thing. You were sort of the instigator. I really believe that. I think if you hadn't put me in "Thank u, next," and done that imitation, I don't think I would be here where I am."
"That is absolutely the most untrue thing I've ever heard in my life," Ariana replied before Coolidge reiterated, "No, I really think that! And I think it's pretty cool. I was kind of flatlining, and you got things going for me. I just want to thank you."
The two went on to recall their favorite moment from shooting the iconic rom-com-themed music video. "That is a very kind but wildly untrue thing to say. I love you so much. I think the timing was just so beautiful, and you just deserved the entire world. I'm shy, and I just felt so lucky you did that video. Thank you for doing that, by the way. That was one of the most fun days of my entire life," Ariana shared. "Oh my God, that was a great day. We crammed so much in there," Coolidge added.
"I loved the ad-libbed bit that you were doing about the old man who was doing something under the covers," Ariana recalled. "It was my favorite memory from that whole shoot. I feel like when I watch you in something, I can tell when you've ad-libbed or made something up because they've felt truthful for you in that moment."