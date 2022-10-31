Jennifer Coolidge Reacts To Ariana Grande Dressing Up As Her For Halloween
By Rebekah Gonzalez
Ariana Grande's Best in Show Halloween costume got a seal of approval from Jennifer Coolidge herself. At the end of last week, the singer revealed that she dressed up as Colldige's character in the 2000 comedy Best in Show with her friend and former Victorious costar Liz Gillies.
In addition to sharing photos, the two also recreated some of the film's scenes. Coolidge took to the comment section to express her appreciation. "This is f***ing great," the Emmy-award-winning actress wrote. "I was gonna go as the young boy’s pet weasel from “The Watcher” but now I think I’m gonna go as @arianagrande’s dog Toulouse."
Ariana responded to the comment with an enthusiastic message. "We thank you, we love you !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! and miss you so." The two have previously worked together on the "Thank U, Next" music video. For the 2018 track, Ariana released a rom-com-themed video that featured recreations of scenes from classic films like Mean Girls, Bring It On, 13 Going on 30, and Legally Blonde. Coolidge reprised her role Paulette Bonafonté Parcelle in the latter film for the music video.
Aside from her recent Halloween posts, Ariana also unveiled her new blonde hair as she starts filming the movie adaptation of the musical Wicked. As for Coolidge, fans can catch her on Netflix's new series The Watcher, season 2 of HBO Max's White Lotus, and the upcoming action rom-com starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel called Shotgun Wedding.