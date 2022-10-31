Jennifer Coolidge Reacts To Ariana Grande Dressing Up As Her For Halloween

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 31, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Ariana Grande's Best in Show Halloween costume got a seal of approval from Jennifer Coolidge herself. At the end of last week, the singer revealed that she dressed up as Colldige's character in the 2000 comedy Best in Show with her friend and former Victorious costar Liz Gillies.

In addition to sharing photos, the two also recreated some of the film's scenes. Coolidge took to the comment section to express her appreciation. "This is f***ing great," the Emmy-award-winning actress wrote. "I was gonna go as the young boy’s pet weasel from “The Watcher” but now I think I’m gonna go as @arianagrande’s dog Toulouse."

Ariana responded to the comment with an enthusiastic message. "We thank you, we love you !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! and miss you so." The two have previously worked together on the "Thank U, Next" music video. For the 2018 track, Ariana released a rom-com-themed video that featured recreations of scenes from classic films like Mean Girls, Bring It On, 13 Going on 30, and Legally Blonde. Coolidge reprised her role Paulette Bonafonté Parcelle in the latter film for the music video.

Aside from her recent Halloween posts, Ariana also unveiled her new blonde hair as she starts filming the movie adaptation of the musical Wicked. As for Coolidge, fans can catch her on Netflix's new series The Watcher, season 2 of HBO Max's White Lotus, and the upcoming action rom-com starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel called Shotgun Wedding.

Ariana Grande
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.