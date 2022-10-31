Jennifer Coolidge Reacts To Ariana Grande Dressing Up As Her For Halloween

Ariana Grande's Best in Show Halloween costume got a seal of approval from Jennifer Coolidge herself. At the end of last week, the singer revealed that she dressed up as Colldige's character in the 2000 comedy Best in Show with her friend and former Victorious costar Liz Gillies.

In addition to sharing photos, the two also recreated some of the film's scenes. Coolidge took to the comment section to express her appreciation. "This is f***ing great," the Emmy-award-winning actress wrote. "I was gonna go as the young boy’s pet weasel from “The Watcher” but now I think I’m gonna go as @arianagrande’s dog Toulouse."