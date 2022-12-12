Latest On Kenny Pickett's Injury Status

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett remained in concussion protocol on Monday (December 12) after exiting his team's 16-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday (December 12) after the Steelers' second offensive possession, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Pickett -- who had previously been placed in concussion protocol earlier in the year -- was replaced by veteran Mitchell Trubisky -- who was benched for the rookie in October -- after throwing just one pass in Sunday's game.

Trubisky finished with 276 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions on 22 of 30 passing.

Backup quarterback Mason Rudolph -- who previously made 10 career starts in the absence of retired longtime Steelers starter Ben Roethlisberger from 2019-21 -- said he'd be "ready to rock" if needed at quarterback during Pittsburgh's next game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday (December 18).

“That will be something we’ll talk about today and tomorrow, and I’m waiting to hear about my involvement or level of involvement this week,” Rudolph said Monday via the Pittsburgh-Tribune-Review. “But I’m ready to rock, if needed.”

Rudolph has a 5-4-1 career record as a starter and has thrown for 2,366 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on 236 of 384 passing in 17 total career games.

Pickett, a decorated collegiate quarterback at the University of Pittsburgh, was selected by the Steelers at No. 20 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft in April.