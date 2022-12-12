Ohio Man Uses 25,000 Christmas Lights, Turns Home Into The Griswold House
By Taylor Linzinmeir
December 12, 2022
An Ohio couple recently delighted their neighbors by turning their home into a replica of the Griswold House from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.
The Wadsworth couple unveiled their Christmas light display the day after Thanksgiving (November 25), as they do every year. In a video captured by Clifton Franks, homeowner Greg Osterland can be heard asking everyone in the crowd to give him a drumroll —just as Clark did in the movie. Luckily, Osterland had some better luck and the house's approximate 25,000 lights immediately turned on all at once. The display also includes an RV, plastic reindeer and mannequins dressed up as the movie's iconic characters. Check out the video below.
Osterland also said the family is celebrating 10 years of the tradition. Osterland has cystic fibrosis, and he and his wife were ready to stop mounting the display back in 2017 when his health "took a turn for the worse." However, people's donations helped the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation develope a breakthrough medication that has greatly impacted his condition. He pledged to continue the light show "as long as my health was great."
The display lights up every day between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. until New Year's Day.