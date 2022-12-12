Ohio Man Uses 25,000 Christmas Lights, Turns Home Into The Griswold House

An Ohio couple recently delighted their neighbors by turning their home into a replica of the Griswold House from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.

The Wadsworth couple unveiled their Christmas light display the day after Thanksgiving (November 25), as they do every year. In a video captured by Clifton Franks, homeowner Greg Osterland can be heard asking everyone in the crowd to give him a drumroll —just as Clark did in the movie. Luckily, Osterland had some better luck and the house's approximate 25,000 lights immediately turned on all at once. The display also includes an RV, plastic reindeer and mannequins dressed up as the movie's iconic characters. Check out the video below.