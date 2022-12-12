Southern California Drivers Stranded In Mountains After Powerful Snow Storm

Southern California drivers were left stranded in the San Bernardino mountains on Monday morning after a large amount of snow fell across the region overnight. According to KTLA, conditions got so bad that California Highway Patrol were sent to escort stranded individuals "over the grapevine," and through the affected region.

"Grapevine: Interstate 5 over Grapevine CHP ESCORTING/PACING traffic due to snow. @CHPFortTejon@CaltransDist7," Caltrans6 tweeted to warn followers of the conditions. Included with the tweet was two photographs of signs put up in the area to let drivers know which roads were blocked as a result of the storm. The signs read: “I-5 snow over Grapevine” and “CHP escorting traffic.”

KTLA mentioned that the region, including the Tejon pass was predicted to receive up to two inches of snowfall. Shortly after, The National Weather Service in San Diego issued a winter storm warning that is still in effect until 10:00 p.m this evening for all areas above 4500 feet. The National Weather Service recommended that travelers avoid driving through the effected area, but those that do should bring an extra "flashlight, food, and water" just incase an emergency occurs.