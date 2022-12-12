This Arizona City Is Among The Top 10 'Grinchiest' Cities In America

The holiday season is in full swing, but some people just can't seem to get in the Christmas spirit this year.

Finance Buzz determined which US cities are the "grinchiest" this holiday season. The website states, "While more than 90% of Americans celebrate the Christmas holiday, not everyone is happy about it. Between cold temperatures, early sunsets, and holiday shopping stress, there are plenty of people who feel a bit Grinchy this time of year."

Phoenix landed at number six on the list, and it was the only Arizona city that made it in the top 10. The list was based on data from five major categories: communal celebration and decor; holiday shopping; holiday season of giving; holiday cheer; and holiday jeer.

Here are the top 10 grinchiest cities in America, according to Finance Buzz:

New York, NY Los Angeles, CA San Antonio, TX Chicago, IL Memphis, TN Phoenix, AZ Dallas, TX Columbus, OH Oklahoma City, OK Houston, TX

Check out the full list of the grinchiest US cities on Finance Buzz's website.