This Company Makes A Candle That Smells Just Like Arizona

What do you think an Arizona-scented candle would smell like? Pine forests? Leather? Mesquite campfires?

There's one candle company that set out to make the perfect Arizona smell. The CW 33 reported that the company, called 50 States of Beauty, makes cool pennants, candles, and more.

So what do you think the Arizona candle smells like?

According to the company's website, their Arizona Painted Desert Candle Candle contains notes of clean clay, amber, and sandalwood. The website states, "Fill your room with a clean earthy scent reminiscent of desert air, and the beauty of the painted red rocks. This candle is perfect for anyone who loves Arizona or needs a reminder of home."

The candle is $28 and comes in an 8 ounce amber jar. The candle has a 40 to 50 hour burn time and is hand-poured in the USA.

If you order the candle and decide the scent isn't exactly what you're looking for, the company has a 30 day return policy.

You can order an Arizona-scented candle on the 50 States of Beauty website.