Tory Lanez & Kelsey Harris Tested Positive For Gun Residue After Shooting

By Tony M. Centeno

December 12, 2022

Tory Lanez
Photo: Getty Images

Tory Lanez's legal team plans to offer a different theory that led to the shooting that injured Megan Thee Stallion.

On Monday, December 12, opening statements for the trial involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez began with the defense revealing its alternative theory about what happened on the night of July 12, 2020. According to Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon, the rapper's lawyers will aim to prove that it was Kelsey Nicole Harris, Meg's former best friend, who may have pulled the trigger on the gun. Test results show that both Harris and Lanez tested positive for gun residue. Although gun shot residue particles travel quickly, it shows that both were in the same vicinity.

Lanez, who walked into the courtroom with what appeared to be his son and his father, seems to be pinning the blame on Harris, who was in the car with him and Meg on the night when the "Body" rapper was shot in the foot. Harris was previously subpoenaed to testify as witness for the prosecution back in September. Prosecutors confirmed today that Harris will testify that she saw "her close friend get shot by the defendant." They also showed a series of text messages between Harris and Meg's body guard that clearly states "Help. Tory shot Meg 911."

The trial hasn't ended just yet so more details are bound to surface. It's the first day of what's expected to be a 10-day trial that will finally provide a conclusion to the two-year ordeal that has altered Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez's life and careers.

