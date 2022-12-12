Lanez, who walked into the courtroom with what appeared to be his son and his father, seems to be pinning the blame on Harris, who was in the car with him and Meg on the night when the "Body" rapper was shot in the foot. Harris was previously subpoenaed to testify as witness for the prosecution back in September. Prosecutors confirmed today that Harris will testify that she saw "her close friend get shot by the defendant." They also showed a series of text messages between Harris and Meg's body guard that clearly states "Help. Tory shot Meg 911."

