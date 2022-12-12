Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion's Felony Assault Case: What To Know

A lot has happened since the shooting occurred outside of a party in Hollywood Hills. Both artists have put out projects in which they open up about the incident. While Megan has relived the traumatic event over and over again in interviews, on social media and even in other people's songs, Lanez has found himself falling deeper into legal jeopardy. He was handcuffed earlier this year after he violated the terms of his court-ordered protective order that barred him from being near Meg, and placed on house arrest following his violent run-in with August Alsina.



In case you've been out of the loop on the case, here's everything you need to know before the trial gets under way.

