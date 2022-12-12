Video Shows Someone Stealing Christmas Decorations From Texas Home

Some Texas residents are frustrated after having several Christmas decorations stolen from them. KXAN reported that the whole thing was caught on camera.

Resident Zachary Banks has noticed more and more things stolen from his neighbors' homes. Banks said, "The first post we saw was a neighbor upset that their nutcrackers were stolen- those big six feet tall, expensive ones. Within the same day, we had another post of somebody having their Snoopy inflatable stolen. We actually got a video of that being stolen. Another neighbor had their Santa inflatable stolen."

Three homes were hit in one weekend. Banks said, "There's a feeling of hurt, because why do this during the Christmas or holiday season?"

Check out the full video below: