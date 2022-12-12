Video Shows Someone Stealing Christmas Decorations From Texas Home
By Ginny Reese
December 12, 2022
Some Texas residents are frustrated after having several Christmas decorations stolen from them. KXAN reported that the whole thing was caught on camera.
Resident Zachary Banks has noticed more and more things stolen from his neighbors' homes. Banks said, "The first post we saw was a neighbor upset that their nutcrackers were stolen- those big six feet tall, expensive ones. Within the same day, we had another post of somebody having their Snoopy inflatable stolen. We actually got a video of that being stolen. Another neighbor had their Santa inflatable stolen."
Three homes were hit in one weekend. Banks said, "There's a feeling of hurt, because why do this during the Christmas or holiday season?"
Check out the full video below:
THIEF CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Three homes in an east #Austin neighborhood got outdoor Christmas decorations stolen off their properties. One of the families affected is new to the neighborhood. STORY: https://t.co/lDlV2iNqf7 pic.twitter.com/Cp7XjCEu8v— KXAN News (@KXAN_News) December 12, 2022
The stolen Santa belonged to resident Melissa Lambert. Lambert said that the decoration cost her about $85, but what hurts the most is that he felt like part of the family. Lambert said, "They showed hum a lot of love, hugs, punches. They loved him."
Lambert says that the theft has left her and her daughters feeling violated. She said, "It breaks my heart to think that we've only been here for four months, and I don't want her to be scared in her neighborhood."
Despite her disappointment, Lambert is trying o look on the bright side. "Maybe somebody who’s broke is getting some money in their pocket. Maybe it’s bringing joy to some other kid," Lambert said.