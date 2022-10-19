Massive 14-Foot Skeleton Stolen From Texas Front Yard
By Ginny Reese
October 19, 2022
One Austin homeowner was just trying to get into the Halloween spirit when their 14-foot-tall skeleton decoration was stolen right out of their front yard. KXAN reported that the entire thing was caught on camera.
Security footage from a neighbor captured the theft, which took place just before 5 p.m. in the northwest Austin condominium community. The footage shows someone pulling up in a white SUV. The individual stepped out of the car and checked out the skeleton. That's when she opened the back door of the vehicle and began taking the skeleton down. She then shoved the skeleton into her vehicle.
The woman whose decorations were taken is currently sick. Grazia Ruskin, president of the condominium's HOA board told KXAN, "It is ‘just a Halloween decoration. But somebody invaded our space and they took [her] property, and that’s not okay with me."
Check out the home security footage of the the individual taking the skeleton from the front yard below:
#ICYMI | A 14-foot Halloween skeleton was stolen in broad daylight from a home in a NW Austin neighborhood. Neighbors' security cams caught the theft — showing the suspect trying to load the massive decoration into what appears to be a Denali. STORY: https://t.co/m6ieC5xZSI pic.twitter.com/8NGpbIKORE— KXAN News (@KXAN_News) October 19, 2022
Ruskin and the owner are offering a $50 reward for anyone with information that will lead to getting the skeleton back. She said, "The person that took this, maybe that $50 would go a long way in helping clear their conscience and, you know, pointing us in the right direction. If somebody is struggling to a point that their desperation leads them to stealing a Halloween decoration….we would come together, you don’t have to steal from us."
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the neighborhood at oakshadowatx@gmail.com.