Massive 14-Foot Skeleton Stolen From Texas Front Yard

One Austin homeowner was just trying to get into the Halloween spirit when their 14-foot-tall skeleton decoration was stolen right out of their front yard. KXAN reported that the entire thing was caught on camera.

Security footage from a neighbor captured the theft, which took place just before 5 p.m. in the northwest Austin condominium community. The footage shows someone pulling up in a white SUV. The individual stepped out of the car and checked out the skeleton. That's when she opened the back door of the vehicle and began taking the skeleton down. She then shoved the skeleton into her vehicle.

The woman whose decorations were taken is currently sick. Grazia Ruskin, president of the condominium's HOA board told KXAN, "It is ‘just a Halloween decoration. But somebody invaded our space and they took [her] property, and that’s not okay with me."

Check out the home security footage of the the individual taking the skeleton from the front yard below: