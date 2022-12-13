1 Arizona City Among The Best Places To Spend Christmas In America

The holiday season is in full swing and it's time to get in the spirit. Some cities are decking the halls, putting up trees, and hanging lights as they begin the season of celebration.

Attractions of America compiled a list of the best places to spend Christmas in America. The website states, "Christmas is a magical time of year for everyone. Whether staying at home with the family or choosing to travel, you can do many different things for this celebration."

According to the list, Phoenix is one of the best places to spend Christmas in the USA. The website explains:

"Despite its desert setting, Phoenix is one of the best Christmas vacation destinations in the United States. Each year, the city looks magical with all of the Christmas lights. It's a lot easier to decorate and see the lights when it is warm!
Visiting Phoenix during Christmas time is the perfect time to visit. It is a great chance to get away from the cold and snow and enjoy some warmer weather. The average temperature in December ranges from 65-70 degrees during the day (and much colder overnight)."

Here are the top 20 best places to spend Christmas in America this year:

  1. New York, NY
  2. Las Vegas, NV
  3. Chicago, IL
  4. Disney World's Magic Kingdom, FL
  5. Lake Tahoe, CA & NV
  6. New Orleans, LA
  7. Big Island of Hawaii
  8. Aspen, CO
  9. Boston, MA
  10. Seattle, WA
  11. Denver, CO
  12. Philadelphia, PA
  13. Salt Lake City, UT
  14. San Francisco, CA
  15. Frankenmuth, MI
  16. Fredericksburg, TX
  17. Colorado Springs, CO
  18. Williamsburg, VA
  19. San Diego, CA
  20. Phoenix, AZ

Check out the full list of the best places to spend Christmas in America on Attractions of America's website.

