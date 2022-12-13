BTS' Jin Reveals New Buzz Cut As He Begins South Korean Military Duty

The oldest member of BTS, Jin, has officially enlisted in the South Korean military under the country's conscription laws. According to AP, the singer started his 18 months of mandatory military service at a front-line boot on Tuesday, December 13th.

Jin took to Instagram shortly before leaving for the boot camp to show off his newly shaved head. According to People, the band member talked with fans on the Korean app Weverse and told them that his new look is "cuter" than he expected.