New BTS & J-Hope Documentaries To Drop On Disney+

Two new documentaries about BTS are set to premiere on Disney+ next year. On Wednesday, November 30th, the streaming service announced a slate of upcoming productions that will be available in 2023, according to NME.

The first project is a "music docu-series" called BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star and is an exclusive Disney+ original. The series will "chart the incredible journey of 21st century pop icons BTS” and will offer fans "unprecedented access" to music and video footage of the band throughout the last nine years. The series is also said to feature a look at the daily lives of BTS' members "as they prepare for their second chapter.”

In addition BTS Monuments, Disney+ will also release a solo documentary about J-Hope which is currently in the works and has yet to receive a publicly confirmed title. The series will “[follow] pop star J-hope in the lead-up to his recently released solo album” Jack In The Box which arrived in July. It will also feature behind-the-scenes footage from his history-making performance at Lollapalooza 2022 and footage of the Jack In The Box album listening party.

According to NME, neither project has yet to receive an exact release date but they are expected to be revealed in the coming months.

In other news, Jungkook debuted his new solo single "Dreamers" during the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, November 20th. Midway through the high-energy performance, he was joined by Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi.

RM is also gearing up to release his solo debut album Indigo which is set to drop on December 2nd.