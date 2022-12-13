Colorado City Among The Fastest Growing Cities In America
By Zuri Anderson
December 13, 2022
Americans are moving all the time and for various reasons, from warmer climates and safety to saving some money. For those curious about where they're going, 24/7 Wall St. found the fastest-growing cities in the country. Researchers say these destinations have Here's how they determined their list:
"To determine the fastest growing large cities, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed population data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey one-year estimates. We listed all 20 metropolitan statistical areas with at least 15% population growth from 2016 to 2021. We added seasonally-adjusted December employment figures – used to calculate employment growth from 2016 to 2021 – from the Bureau of Labor Statistics."
One under-the-radar Colorado city made the list: Greeley! Located in Weld County, this spot is known for its sugar beet production. This makes it one of the nation's top producers of sugar. In another 24/7 Wall St. study, it was named one fo the happiest places in the U.S.
Researchers also provided some statistics on Greeley to back up its place on the list:
- 2016-2021 pop. growth: +15.3% (+45,104)
- 2021 population: 340,036 — #152 highest out of 381
- 2016 population: 294,932 — #162 highest out of 381
- 2016-2021 employment growth: 11.4% — #27 largest increase out of 231
- Dec 2021 unemployment rate: 4.9% — #291 lowest out of 381
- Dec 2016 unemployment rate: 2.9% — #18 lowest out of 381
Here are the Top 10 fastest-growing cities in America, according to the study:
- Jackson, Tennessee
- Manhattan, Kansas
- Fayetteville, North Carolina
- Longview, Texas
- Ames, Iowa
- Sumter, South Carolina
- Morristown, Tennessee
- Wausau-Weston, Wisconsin
- Gainesville, Florida
- Columbia, Missouri