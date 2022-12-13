Florida City Among The Fastest Growing Cities In America

Americans are moving all the time and for various reasons, from warmer climates and safety to saving some money. For those curious about where they're going, 24/7 Wall St. found the fastest-growing cities in the country. Researchers say these destinations have Here's how they determined their list:

"To determine the fastest growing large cities, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed population data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey one-year estimates. We listed all 20 metropolitan statistical areas with at least 15% population growth from 2016 to 2021. We added seasonally-adjusted December employment figures – used to calculate employment growth from 2016 to 2021 – from the Bureau of Labor Statistics."

A popular Florida city made the list: Gainesville! Located in Alachua County, this destination is the home of the University of Florida and its football team the Gators. That means a true college-town experience along with sports bars, beautiful natural scenery, historical buildings, and plenty of engaging attractions.