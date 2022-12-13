'Gatlinbrr': New Contest Gives You The Chance To Name Tennessee's Snowplows

A new contest is giving Tennesseans a chance to show off their creative side by deciding what punny name to give four snowplows around the state.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is giving residents a chance to have their voices heard by choosing what to name the state's snowplows, and the choices are hilarious. Ranging from puns like "No More, Mr. Ice Guy!" and "Thaw Enforcement" to a play on the names of some of country music's biggest superstars, like "Tim McThaw" and "Reba McEnplower," it's hard to choose just one name of the 25 choices.

TDOT launched a contest for people across the state to cast a vote for their favorite name, per News Channel 5. The four names that receive the most votes will be given to snowplows in four regions of the state: Memphis, Nashville, Chattanooga and Knoxville.

Here are the names to choose from:

Big Leplowski

Big Orange

BoomBoomPlow

Brinestone Plowboy

Darth Blader

Don't Flurry, Be Happy

Freeze Slick Mafia

Gatlinbrr

Graceland Growler

Grit & Brine

King Henry

Melton John

MilkNBread

Nashville Plowdators

No More, Mr. Ice Guy!

Reba McEnplower

Rhinestone Plowboy

Sleetwood Mac

Snowlene

Snowletta Lynn

Sweet Child O' Brine

Tennessee VolunCLEAR

Thaw Enforcement

Tim McThaw

You're Welcome

You have until 4:30 p.m. Friday, December 30, to cast your vote on the state's website, choosing your top choice for snowplow names. The winning names will be announced in January.