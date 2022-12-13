'Gatlinbrr': New Contest Gives You The Chance To Name Tennessee's Snowplows

By Sarah Tate

December 13, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A new contest is giving Tennesseans a chance to show off their creative side by deciding what punny name to give four snowplows around the state.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is giving residents a chance to have their voices heard by choosing what to name the state's snowplows, and the choices are hilarious. Ranging from puns like "No More, Mr. Ice Guy!" and "Thaw Enforcement" to a play on the names of some of country music's biggest superstars, like "Tim McThaw" and "Reba McEnplower," it's hard to choose just one name of the 25 choices.

TDOT launched a contest for people across the state to cast a vote for their favorite name, per News Channel 5. The four names that receive the most votes will be given to snowplows in four regions of the state: Memphis, Nashville, Chattanooga and Knoxville.

Here are the names to choose from:

  • Big Leplowski
  • Big Orange
  • BoomBoomPlow
  • Brinestone Plowboy
  • Darth Blader
  • Don't Flurry, Be Happy
  • Freeze Slick Mafia
  • Gatlinbrr
  • Graceland Growler
  • Grit & Brine
  • King Henry
  • Melton John
  • MilkNBread
  • Nashville Plowdators
  • No More, Mr. Ice Guy!
  • Reba McEnplower
  • Rhinestone Plowboy
  • Sleetwood Mac
  • Snowlene
  • Snowletta Lynn
  • Sweet Child O' Brine
  • Tennessee VolunCLEAR
  • Thaw Enforcement
  • Tim McThaw
  • You're Welcome

You have until 4:30 p.m. Friday, December 30, to cast your vote on the state's website, choosing your top choice for snowplow names. The winning names will be announced in January.

