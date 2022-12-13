Georgia Man Killed In 'Bizarre' Construction Accident

43-year-old Edwin Barrayo from Smyrna was working in a trench as part of a construction project for a local duplex off of Wells Drive when something went horribly wrong. According to WSB-TV, Barrayo fell deeper into the trench and was buried alive.

"My heart is broken right now. I have no words,” Barrayo's brother, Alvaro Martinez, told WSB-TV. Barrayo was a dedicated father to three children and a devoted husband. Martinez visited the site where his brother was buried alive.

“I don’t even have words for it. I don’t know how that happened,” he continued.

Project contractor Dan Smith told WSB-TV that the workers were trying to fix a leak in the basement when the incident occurred. Neighbors expressed their concern in regards to the workers continuing on with the project despite the rain. Smith believed that more could have been done to save the life of the dedicated family man. Burrayo's coworkers tried to dig him out of the trench, but firefighters ordered them to get out as it was too dangerous. Shortly after the coworkers were told to get out of the trench, Barrayo passed away.

"My brother-in-law was a good man. He didn’t deserve the way that he passed," Barrayo's sister-in-law Carolina Martinez expressed. Family members located outside of the country who haven't seen Barrayo in awhile shared that they will remember him as someone who worked "tirelessly" to give his family the best life.