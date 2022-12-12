Possible Tornadoes, Severe Weather On Its Way To Georgia

Residents of Western Georgia could see some storms pop up this week with the potential to create dangerous weather conditions. According to The Weather Channel, "tornadoes in addition to destructive wind gusts, large hail, and flash flooding," are all possible as storm cells move into the region. As represented by the map on weather.com, Northern Georgia could see a substantial amount of rain on Wednesday night. This could lead to flash flooding throughout the region. On Thursday, Western Georgia could experience damaging winds with the potential to form tornadoes.

Here is what The Weather Channel had to say about the severe weather patterns sweeping the nation:

"The severe weather will be driven by a potent storm system tracking into the middle of the country, where it will tap into increasing moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, giving rise to widespread rain and thunderstorms across the South. This is the same weather system that's expected to bring blizzard conditions to the High Plains and has been named Winter Storm Diaz by The Weather Channel."

The Weather Channel mentioned that the entire state could see a total of up to two inches of rain collectively into Thursday. It is not unusual for the South to see this kind of weather in December, as a map representing previous years' averages shows that Western Georgia is at the greatest risk of tornado activity.