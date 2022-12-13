McDonald's is looking to make its drive-thru service "faster and easier than ever before" — and it plans on doing that by testing it out right here in Texas.

The fast food giant is turning its newly opened White Settlement location into a drive-thru testing ground, The Dallas Morning News reports. This marks the only U.S. location where this McDonald's restaurant concept can be found. The location at 8540 West Freeway has mobile orders at its epicenter and features a drive-thru lane designed for customers to grab the orders they placed in the McDonald's app. These orders will come out on a conveyor belt.

"At McDonald's, we’ve been setting the standard for drive-thrus for more than 45 years. As our customers' needs continue to change, we are committed to finding new ways to serve them faster and easier than ever before," said Max Carmona, senior director of global design and restaurant development at McDonald's.

The inside of this location is also smaller to enhance grab-and-go service, rather than a dine-in experience. You'll find to-go order kiosks and a designated pick-up spot for third party delivery drivers.

"The technology in this restaurant not only allows us to serve our customers in new, innovative ways, it gives our restaurant team the ability to concentrate more on order speed and accuracy, which makes the experience more enjoyable for everyone," franchisee Keith Vanecek said.